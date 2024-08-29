Updated Lineup For AEW All Out 2024: Several New Matches Added

AEW is already gearing up for their pay-per-view return in just over one week’s time.

Following the AEW All In: London pay-per-view this past Sunday night, AEW returned with Dynamite on Wednesday in Champaign, Illinois, and during the show, several new bouts were made official for AEW All Out 2024 on September 7.

Featured below is the updated lineup heading into the 9/7 PPV at NOW Arena in Chicago:

* Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page (Steel Cage)

* MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

* CMLL Women’s World Championship Chicago Street Fight: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay vs. PAC

Join us here on 9/7 for live AEW All Out 2024 results.