Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (6/24/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. This episode will serve as the go-home show for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event.

Dynamite will air at its regular time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.

Fans will hear from Team MJF and Team Mark Briscoe ahead of their monumental 12-Man Tag Team Match at the Forbidden Door event.

The lineup includes several exciting matches: Swerve Strickland will face Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders in a singles match; “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will go up against ELP in another singles match; The Elite’s “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry will battle TMDK’s Zack Sabre Jr. in a singles contest; and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) will take on TMDK’s Bad Dude Tito and Mikey Nicholls in a tag team match. Additionally, The Death Riders (AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta) will face Místico and Bandido (ROH World Champion Bandido and Brody King) in a trios match.

Furthermore, Queen Aminata will compete against ROH Women’s World TV Champion Red Velvet in an AEW TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest qualifying match, while Harley Cameron will battle The Death Riders’ “The Problem” Marina Shafir in another qualifying match. Lastly, AEW International Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita will defend his title against Ricochet from The Demand.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8/7c, TBS & HBO Max

This Wednesday, 6/24!

We’ll Hear from

Team @The_MJF

DAYS ahead of the high stakes 6-on-6 Cage Match at #ForbiddenDoor, we’ll hear from AEW World Champion MJF and “the most dangerous team that ever existed”, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/EzITOWNNMV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 22, 2026