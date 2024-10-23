Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling announced another match for their weekly television program on AXS TV this week, which is the Bound For Glory go-home episode.

Frankie Kazarian, AJ Francis, Sami Callihan, Laredo Kid, Jake Something and Jason Hotch will face each other a 6-Man Scramble Match, the winner of which will secure the #20 spot in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound For Glory and the loser must enter at #1.

Previously announced for the show are The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) and ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) taking on The System (TNA World Tag Team Champions Eddie Edwards and Bryan Myers, JDC and Moose) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match, Ash By Elegance holding a VIP Makeover Launch Party, TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Spitfire’s Jody Threat battling NXT’s Wendy Choo in a singles match, “The Octopus” Jonathan Gresham going up against “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander in singles action and there will be a dual contract signing for both the World and Knockouts World Championship matches at Bound For Glory.

