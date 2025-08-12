Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (8/15/2025)

WWE has announced the updated lineup for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on the USA Network, which will feature a special collaboration with the classic animated series “King of the Hill.”

“The Scottish Psychopath,” Drew McIntyre, will make an appearance on the show to discuss his recent attack on Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes, following the main event of last week’s episode. McIntyre delivered a Claymore Kick to Rhodes, sending him crashing through the base of the commentary desk at the end of the show.

Also previously announced for this episode are #DIY, consisting of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, who will face The Street Profits, represented by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, in a tag team match.

Additionally, The Miz and Carmelo Hayes will compete in tag team action against an unnamed opponent.

Don’t forget to tune in every Friday night at 8/7c for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.