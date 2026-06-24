Updated Lineup For This Week’s TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, which will air this week from the Cobank Arena at the National Western Center in Denver, Colorado. The show will be broadcast on AMC and TNA+, serving as the go-home show for Slammiversary.

In a significant matchup, TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana will meet “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth in a World Title Summit.

Additionally, Xia Brookside is set to face Harley Hudson in a singles match. The TNA X-Division Champion, “Prime” Cedric Alexander from The System, along with “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian and Mr. Elegance from The Elegance Brand, will compete against Fabian Aichner, “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater, and KC Navarro in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Another singles match will feature Mara Sadè taking on Ash By Elegance from The Elegance Brand.

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