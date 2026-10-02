Updated Lineup For TNA Bound For Glory 2026

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Bound For Glory pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for later this month.

In the main event, TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali of Order 4 will defend his title against Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Special Agent Zero in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Mickie James is also set to make an appearance. Additionally, The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will face syX (Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw) in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

In another championship bout, Xia Brookside, the TNA Knockouts World Champion, will defend her title against Indi Hartwell. The Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match will return, allowing the winner to challenge for any title of their choice by cashing in the trophy. Currently, Bear Bronson, Avery Styles, and Frankie Kazarian have been confirmed as participants in this match.

Furthermore, TNA World Champion “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth will defend his title against “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater. The System’s Eddie Edwards will take on “The Young Savage” Ricky Sosa in a singles match.

TNA Bound For Glory 2026 will take place on Sunday, October 11, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.