TNA iMPACT Results – October 1, 2026

Location: Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

TNA began the night with a graphic honoring the late Ben Satterley a.k.a Pac.

After that, the Hardy’s were shown entering the arena.

Bound For Glory X-Division Qualifying Match: Mr. Elegance vs BDE

RESULTS: BDE defeats Mr. Elegance via backslide pinfall.

Backstage with the Great Hands:

They were getting ready for their match later tonight. Skylar said that it was like old times, but Hotch was still a little upset about Skyler not standing up for his family when Ali was insulting them. Skylar thinks he needed the job because Order was his family.

Backstage:

The Hometown Man was talking with the Dude Wipes Mascot, Deuce. AJ Francis and Expressions approached and told Deuce to do his job later during his match with Moose later tonight.

Zoey Serrano vs Indi Hartwell

TNA Knockouts Xia Brookside who is Hartwell’s opponent at Bound for Glory, joined in on commentary.

RESULTS: Indi Hartwell defeats Zoey Serrano via Disqualification after Serrano brought a chair into the ring.

After the match, Serrano beat Hartwell with the chair until security pulled her away. Then, Brookside got into the ring a hit Hartwell with the TNA Knockouts title belt and stood tall over her.

Order 4 (TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali & Special Agent 0) vs The Great Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skylar)

RESULTS: The Order 4 defeats The Great Hands via submission with a Boston Crab.

After the match, Ali yelled a Zero and Steels in the ring. Steelz ordered Zero to take out Skylar and Hotch and he did. Ali then yelled at her for giving orders. Then on the order of Steelz, Zero attacked Ali, laying him out with a clothesline. Steels told Zero to get Moore and he slammed her to the mat next to Ali. Zero and Steels then stood tall with the International Title championship.

Injury report:

Indi Hartwell’s match might be in jeopardy after the beating she took earlier tonight at the hands of Zoey Serrano.

Backstage:

Skylar was trying to get Moore some help as Ali came in and wanted to know what was up with Steels. Hotch hobbled by and they broke into a brawl that had to be stopped by security. Director of Authority Sanitno Marella then popped up and declared that all four would face off in a fatal four way for the International Title.

Aj Francis w/ Expressions vs. Moose

Before the match Expressions calls Aj Francis the “best big man in the business”.

During the match, Expressions tried to get involved but was stopped each time by Moose. Then he was put through a table.

RESULTS: Moose defeats Aj Francis via pinfall after getting hit with a toilet seat.

Backstage:

TNA Knockouts Tag Champions Allie and Kiera Hogan were walking down the hallway in slow motion when Allie saw her old partner, Rosemary. We aren’t sure if Hogan saw her too. Allie asked if this was real and Rosemary said, “what is real?”. Allie said that she hears Rosemary, but Rosemary said “beware” and then ran away screaming about snakes.

Leon Slater vs Joe Alonso

The TNA World Champion, Nic Nemeth joins commentary. Nic has a match with Leon at Bound for Glory.

Before the match, Joe says that he could do this all night. Then said that Slater was a one-trick pony that is going to lose at Bound for Glory. He said that the crowd is going to turn on him. Alonzo accused him of taking spots and opportunity from him, so he’s going to make sure Slater doesn’t make it to Bound for Glory.

RESULTS: Leon Slater defeats Joe Alonso via pinfall with a Swanton 450.

After the match, Nemeth taunted Slater knowing that he couldn’t be touched. He stole Slater’s coat and pranced around with it before running up the ring entrance. Nic was so happy about taking Leon’s coat that he forgot his titles. So, Slater picked them up and posed with them.

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