Updated Lineup For WWE NXT No Mercy

After Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, the company revealed an updated match card for this month’s NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event.

Newly announced, Blake Monroe will face “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match, while “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans will go one-on-one with Josh Briggs.

Previously confirmed matches include Fatal Influence’s WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne defending against Lola Vice, and WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page putting his title on the line against Tavion Heights.

WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion and WWE Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca is also set to defend her WWE Women’s Speed Championship against Lainey Reid.

In the main event, either WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi or TNA World Champion Trick Williams will defend the NXT Championship against Ricky Saints.

WWE NXT No Mercy takes place Saturday, September 27, at the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.