Updated Ticket Sales For Later This Month’s AEW Worlds End

F4WOnline.com recently revealed the updated ticket sales for the AEW Worlds End PPV, which will be held on Saturday, December 28, at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

According to the report, AEW Worlds End has sold 5,020 tickets and will be a sell-out once it reaches 7,000 total tickets, but was able to sell out the building they are in with 8,000 tickets. The AEW PPV is set to go head-to-head with a WWE live event from the Kia Center Arena in Orlando, Florida, which has sold 7,491 tickets. AEW has over 400 tickets on the secondary market, with a $30 get-in price. The WWE event that night has 1,000 tickets on the secondary market, with a $27 get-in price.