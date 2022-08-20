Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card – New Title Match Revealed

The WWE Intercontinental Title match for WWE Clash at The Castle is now official.

Sheamus won a Fatal 5 Way on Friday night’s 1200th episode of SmackDown from Montreal to move up to the position of the new #1 contender for the WWE Intercontinental Title. Along with Sami Zayn, other participants in the match included Happy Baron Corbin, Ricochet, Madcap Moss. Corbin attempted to finish Ricochet off, but Sheamus unexpectedly leveled him with a Brogue Kick to win and receive the title shot.

Since Apollo Crews won the WWE Intercontinental Title from Big E in a Nigerian Drum Fight at WrestleMania 37 in April 2021, the title has not been defended at a pay-per-view or Premium Live Event. Shinsuke Nakamura, the then-Intercontinental Champion, defeated Damian Priest, the then-United States Champion, by disqualification during the 2021 Survivor Series event, but the titles were not on the line.

The first WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will be broadcast live on Saturday, September 3, from Cardiff, Wales’ Principality Stadium. Here is the updated announced card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Sheamus vs. Gunther (c)

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Below are related shots from the Fatal 5 Way on Friday night’s SmackDown: