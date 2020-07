Following this week’s WWE NXT broadcast, the following two matches are confirmed for the NXT Takeover XXX pay-per-view event:

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley or Dakota Kai

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Bronson Reed vs. Dexter Lumis vs. [Ridge Holland or Oney Lorcan or Damian Priest] vs. Two More TBD

WWE NXT Takeover XXX takes place on August 22nd and will air on the WWE Network.