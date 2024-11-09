Updates For November 9 Episode Of AEW Collision

The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.

Added to the lineup for tonight’s show are promo segments featuring Mariah May, as well as Lio Rush, Anna Jay and The Acclaimed.

Previously scheduled is PAC, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii for the AEW Trios Championships, The Outrunners vs. Top Flight in a Full Gear 4-Way Contenders Series match, Roderick Strong vs. The Beast Mortos, The House of Black vs. The Iron Savages, Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox, as well as Kris Statlander in action.