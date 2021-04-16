Updates For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live

– WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s 205 Live episode on the WWE Network. Tony Nese will face August Grey, while Jake Atlas will go up against Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

– Paul Heyman has confirmed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight’s post-WrestleMania 37 edition of SmackDown on FOX. We noted before that WWE official Adam Pearce and referee Charles Robinson may be addressing Reigns’ double pin of Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge during tonight’s show.

“WRECK EVERYONE AND LEAVE,” Heyman wrote of Reigns’ WrestleMania win. “I highly encourage you to take advantage of the opportunity you have to ACKNOWLEDGE your #TribalChief after the most shockingly dominant conclusion to @WWE @WrestleMania EVER! @WWERomanReigns – LIVE – #Smackdown – TONIGHT!”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with Heyman’s tweet:

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears following WrestleMania 37 win

* What’s next for new SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair following WrestleMania win?

* Otis vs. Rey Mysterio

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defend against The Street Profits