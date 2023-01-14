Veer Mahaan Pays Tribute to His Father Who Recently Passed Away

Veer Mahaan took to Instagram this week to pay tribute to his late father.

Mahaan was supposed to appear at Tuesday’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil event with Sanga to face The Creed Brothers, but he didn’t show up. Jinder Mahal returned to NXT to support Sanga in an attack on The Creed Brothers, and he later defeated Julius Creed in singles action.

Veer posted the following tribute to his father on Instagram the same day:

There is no word on when Mahaan will return to NXT, but we will keep you posted. His entire Instagram post is available below: