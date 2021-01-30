Vic Joseph Addresses Complaints About WWE – Peacock

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, WWE NXT announcer Vic Joseph commented on fans that are complaining about the WWE Network moving to NBCU’s Peacock streaming service:

“It all comes down to one word: laziness. I only say this ’cause I have talked to my younger siblings. People are just too lazy to download something that’s new. To put in their credit card information, sit there and punch in the numbers. They’ll do it eventually, but right now they are complaining about it. It is the same thing that you had to do when you got the WWE Network to begin with.”

“What’s the big deal? It’s such a big waste of time. It’s all laziness and the laziness of some people in society are the same ones that speak down about this move. They have to do something different, and you’ll save $5! This all goes back to the laziness. ‘Oh, it’s only $5.’ They will complain that you can’t fill your gas tank. What do you mean? It’s just the laziness of this generation, ‘Oh, I have to do this whole thing.’ It will eventually happen.”