Vickie Guerrero’s Daughter Says Her Stepfather Sexually Assaulted Her And Vickie Chose Him Over Her

Vickie and Eddie Guerrero’s daughter Sherilyn posted a video on her TikTok account revealing an alleged sexual assault by her stepfather on her in 2020 while they were on a cruise.
Sherilyn says she wants to be close to her mother, but she sided with her husband instead. She added that although she didn’t want to send anything negative to her family, she wanted to share this information because she had been receiving messages from people accusing her of being detached from her mother when in fact she had been blocked by her.
Regarding the accusations, Vickie has not made any public statements. If she does, we will add what she says here. Vickie announced her upcoming 2-week cruise on Twitter on Sunday.
Sherilyn’s TikTok video is below:
@bbguerrerooo
I have waited so long and tried my hardest to put it all behind me but its time i start MY healing journey. Im done being silent, its not helping my mental health. I could never fit this into 3 minutes anyways so i feel the fact im allowed 10 minutes, well its the best way i can sum up everything. Please respect my family & i want nothing but love for them…. I am done being silent though while they go on not worried about me, its time i worry about myself ❤️