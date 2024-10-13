Video: Adam Cole Returns At AEW WrestleDream 2024

Adam Cole made his surprise return at the AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington on Saturday night.

At the October 12 pay-per-view, following “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry’s win over Katsuyori Shibata to retain his TNT Championship, he continued to attack “The Wrestler,” prompting Daniel Garcia to run out and make the save. MJF ended up coming out and attacking Garcia.

While taunting Garcia on the mic, the theme for Adam Cole hit and the Tacoma crowd went crazy as he ran out and ran off MJF.