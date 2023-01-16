Video: Baron Corbin Attempts The Rock’s People’s Elbow at WWE Live Event

The Rock is one of the most well-known names in wrestling history, having influenced millions of people.

On January 15, Baron Corbin attempted The Rock’s finisher against Dolph Ziggler in Corbin, Kentucky. Ziggler popped up and hit a superkick as Corbin went for the finisher.

A video of the incident circulated on social media. During the match, Ziggler went over.

WWE has hoped to do The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for years, and for the last few months, WWE has been operating under the assumption that the match could take place at WrestleMania 39, depending on whether The Rock can fit it into his schedule.

The Rock’s status at WrestleMania is not expected to be affected by Vince McMahon’s return as Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors.

Corbin interrupted his appearance on SmackDown’s 20th Anniversary alongside Becky Lynch. Rock and Lynch laid out Corbin after exchanging words.

