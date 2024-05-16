Video Footage Of Liv Morgan’s Marijuana Possession Arrest In 2023

Following a traffic stop in December, police discovered Liv Morgan in possession of marijuana (no more than 20 grams) and possibly synthetic cannabinoids.

Morgan was pulled over for crossing a county road’s white and yellow lines. This resulted in the deputy smelling marijuana while speaking with her and later discovering a “small plastic bag containing marijuana” and a vape pen with a “oil-like substance” that turned out to be marijuana.

Marijuana can be purchased legally in Florida with a prescription. The case was later resolved because there are no labs in the state that can perform a test to prove that it came from synthetic sources rather than plant sources.

Morgan pleaded nolo contendere, was not formally convicted, and was only ordered to pay a fine and court costs. She did not face any consequences from WWE as a result of the arrest, as she was recovering from an injury at the time.

The Law & Crime Network released body-cam footage from the arrest at WWE WrestleMania XL, which can be viewed below.

Morgan will face Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25.