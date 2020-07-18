Video: Henry Cejudo Confirms He’s Had Talks With AEW

Former UFC flyweight and featherweight champion Henry Cejudo has been training in a wrestling ring. He trained at the Team Vision Dojo in Winter Park, Florida. He’s a big pro wrestling fan and has expressed interest in getting into the business.

Cejudo made an episode of AEW Dynamite shortly after Double or Nothing.

Cejudo confirmed in an interview with TMZ that he’s had talks with AEW about possibly appearing in the ring at a major show.

“Probably the wrestling, probably the Boxing. But I meant it when I said I’m retired. There’s a boatload of money that could bring me back, but I think more importantly than money for me is legacy. Yeah we’ve been in contact with AEW. There’s a potential big pay-per-view event that they may want to hold but, there’s a lot. Even amateur wrestling. There’s so many options that I don’t really know which one to pick because they all seem a little appetizing to me.”

