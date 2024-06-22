Video: Mercedes Mone Confronts Stephanie Vaquer At CMLL Show

AEW’s TBS Champion Mercedes Mone made a surprise appearance, confronting her opponent for the June 30 champion versus champion match at the AEW and NJPW joint-Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Elmont, New York.

At the CMLL show on Friday, Stephanie Vaquer defeated La Catalino to retain the NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion, and then had a physical confrontation with Mone that led to the two being separated.

Tony Khan announced that footage of this will be shown on AEW Collision tonight.

At Forbidden Door, I'm gonna show you why I'm the CEO!

