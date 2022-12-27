Video: New “Knock at the Cabin” Trailer Featuring Dave Bautista

A new trailer for the film “Knock at the Cabin” featuring former WWE star Dave Bautista, who has found success in films such as Dune and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, has been released.

The actors in the film include Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline), and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise).

M. Night Shyamalan wrote and directed the film, which has the following synopsis:

“While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

The film will be released in theaters on February 3, 2023.

You can watch the new trailer below: