Video: Penta Vows To Win It All After Spectacular WWE RAW Debut

Former AEW star Penta made his highly anticipated WWE debut on last week’s episode of RAW on Netflix, defeating Chad Gable in a singles match. WWE recently shared a behind-the-scenes video that examines Penta’s debut and his comments on the experience.

Penta said (per Fightful), “This is the best night of my life.”

On what’s next for him:

“Everything. I come here to give my best every show, every night, everything. I want to win everything here. I finally achieved my dream of being in WWE and today I don’t plan on quitting. I’ve come to win everything there is to win in WWE.”

You can check out Penta’s comments in the video below.