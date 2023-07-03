Video Shows Michael Cole’s Over-The-Top Reactions Calling WWE Money In The Bank

Michael Cole loves his job.

The WWE commentator was into the gig on Saturday night.

Wade Barrett, the color commentary partner of WWE play-by-play announcer Michael Cole, responded to video footage of Cole’s over-the-top intense reactions while calling the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event at the O2 Arena in London, England.

“Just Michael Cole being a raving lunatic at the desk at Money In The Bank,” he wrote.

Check out the video below.