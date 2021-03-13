Video: Steve Austin’s Very First Match As ‘Stone Cold’

Months after making his WWE debut, Steve Austin sheds his former persona of The Ringmaster in favor of a new “Stone Cold” moniker when he battles Savio Vega on Raw.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Photo: Batista Shows Off His New ‘Medusa’ Tattoo
Former WWE Superstar Batista recently got a new tattoo, which you can see below. The WWE Hall of Famer posted the photo to his...
Report: Andrade’s WWE Release Request Denied
Andrade is reportedly staying with WWE for the time being. As reported earlier today, via Wrestling Inc, Andrade requested his WWE release while backstage...
Chad Gable Leaving WWE Soon?
AEW star Dax Harwood has suggested that WWE SmackDown Superstar Chad Gable may be leaving the company soon. Gable and Otis went back &...
WWE SmackDown Results – March 12, 2021
WWE SmackDown Results - March 12, 2021 - Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package looking at how Daniel Bryan defeated...
Backstage Update On The Major Impact/AEW World Title Matches Announced
There's been a lot of talk about the big announced main event for the Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view on Saturday, April 24, and the...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: andypwm@gmail.com