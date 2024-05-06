JBL Says Today’s Wrestling Needs A “Super-Heel”

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how today’s wrestling needs a “super-heel.”

JBL said, “You’ve gotta have that super-heel, and I’m not sure we’ve had one lately. There’s a couple out there that could be. Drew McIntyre could be one. MJF could be one.”

On making sure his own heel character was properly hated:

“Vince would be very careful with me. He would say sometimes, ‘You’re too entertaining with your promos. People are going to start liking you.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.