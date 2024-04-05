Video: The Hurt Business Reunite During WWE WrestleMania 40 Week

The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin) was a popular WWE faction that provided one of the few highlights during the company’s COVID-19 pandemic.

This occurred when Lashley was the WWE Champion and Alexander and Benjamin were successful as a tag team. WWE disbanded The Hurt Business in early 2021. They kept Lashley and MVP together because MVP would be Lashley’s manager, and Lashley was promoted as a top star.

They had a brief reunion run in 2022 before MVP sided with Omos, who had begun feuding with Lashley the previous year. The Hurt Business is officially over for the time being, as Benjamin has been released, but Lashley, MVP, and Alexander remain with WWE.

On Thursday night, during WaleMania, the four wrestlers got on stage for a reunion, as seen below: