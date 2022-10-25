Video: Trailer for Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” Featuring Dave Bautista

Marvel has released the official trailer for the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” which stars Dave Bautista.

It will be available on Disney+ on November 25th. In the franchise, the former WWE star plays Drax. As with the previous films, James Gunn wrote and directed the special.

Kevin Bacon, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaa as Gamora, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket are also in the cast.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will be released in theatres on May 5, 2023. Bautista has hinted that this may be his final appearance as the character.

You can watch the trailer below: