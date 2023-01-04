Video: Watch AEW Dark (1/3/23) – Episode 177

The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:
* Emi Sakura vs. Jada Stone
* Kiera Hogan vs. Kaci Lennox
* Blake Christian vs. Sean Maluta
* Rohit Raju vs. Richard Adonis
* Shawn Dean vs. Ariel Dominguez
* Jora Johl vs. Jarett Diaz
* Ari Daivari vs. Leon Ruffin
* Ryan Nemeth vs. Dak Draper
* Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Top Flight vs. The WorkHorsemen
* Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Adonis
* Sonny Kiss and Jeeves Kay vs. Ryzin and Cameron Stewart
* John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Aston Ray and Blanco Loco
AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.