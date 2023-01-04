Video: Watch AEW Dark (1/3/23) – Episode 177

The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Emi Sakura vs. Jada Stone

* Kiera Hogan vs. Kaci Lennox

* Blake Christian vs. Sean Maluta

* Rohit Raju vs. Richard Adonis

* Shawn Dean vs. Ariel Dominguez

* Jora Johl vs. Jarett Diaz

* Ari Daivari vs. Leon Ruffin

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Dak Draper

* Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Top Flight vs. The WorkHorsemen

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Adonis

* Sonny Kiss and Jeeves Kay vs. Ryzin and Cameron Stewart

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Aston Ray and Blanco Loco

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.