Video: Watch AEW Dark (11/1/22) – Episode 168

The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Marina Shafir vs. Kennedi Copeland

* Nyla Rose vs. Leva Bates

* Dante Martin vs. Encore

* Danhausen vs. Jon Cruz

* Kip Sabian vs. Dean Alexander

* The Embassy (Brian Cage, Gates of Agony’s Kaun and Toa Liona) vs. Fuego Del Sol and Waves & Curls (Traevon Jordan, Jaylen Brandyn)

* AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Diamante in a non-title match

* AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix vs. AR Fox

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta) vs. The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Tony Deppen, Sonny Kiss)

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.