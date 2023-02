The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Kiera Hogan vs. Megan Meyers

* Blake Christian vs. Serpentico

* Rico Gonzalez vs. Baliyan Akki

* Dalton Castle vs. Dante Casanova

* Rush vs. Aiden Park

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. EJ Nduka

* Mascara Dorada vs. Slim J

* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum) vs. Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Perez

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.