Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (1/16/23) – Episode 98

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana vs. Willie Mack

* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) vs. The Butcher & The Blade w/ The Bunny

* Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, & Marina Shafir w/ Vickie Guerrero vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, & Zyra

* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, John Silver, & Evil Uno vs. Nick Ruiz, Zack Clayton, & Ari Daivari

* ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Zeda Zhang in a title-eliminator bout

* Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Blackwood

* Preston Vance & Rush vs. Misterioso & Diego Valens

* Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy, Matt Hardy, & Brandon Cutler vs. Luther, Serpentico, Peter Avalon, & Ryan Nemeth