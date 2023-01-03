Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (1/2/23) – Episode 96

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:
* Hikaru Shida vs. Tyra Russamee
* Julia Hart vs. Leva Bates
* Marina Shafir vs. Lilith Grimm
* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Gypsy Mac
* Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy vs. Atiba and Manny Lemons
* Josh Woods and Tony Nese vs. Paul Titan and Hunter Grey
* Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett vs. Ryzin and Justin Andrews
* Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno and John Silver vs. Luther, Serpentico and Ryan Nemeth
* Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King vs. Hagane Shinno, Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander