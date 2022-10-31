Video: Watch AEW Dark:Elevation (10/31/22) – Episode 87

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:
* Madison Rayne vs. Diamante
* Danhausen vs. QT Marshall
* Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Young, Patton and Victor Andrews
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus
* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Trish Adore in a non-title match
* Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue
* Athena vs. Janai Kai
* Brandon Cutler vs. Dante Martin
* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Myles Hawkins and Breaux Keller