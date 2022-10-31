Video: Watch AEW Dark:Elevation (10/31/22) – Episode 87

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Madison Rayne vs. Diamante

* Danhausen vs. QT Marshall

* Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Young, Patton and Victor Andrews

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Trish Adore in a non-title match

* Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue

* Athena vs. Janai Kai

* Brandon Cutler vs. Dante Martin

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Myles Hawkins and Breaux Keller