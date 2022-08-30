Video: Watch NWA Powerrr (8/30/22) – S10E1

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr is available to watch below. Here’s the official preview for this week’s show:

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat makes his triumphant return to the NWA and has a major announcement!

One half of the NEW NWA World Tag Team Champions, Mecha Wolf takes on Matt Taven of the OGK in singles competition.

Aron Stevens has promised a BIG SURPRISE on this episode of NWA Powerrr.

After a brutal match and beat down from EC3 and his CYN allies, Thom Latimer is ready for a fight on Powerrr.

In our MAIN EVENT, it’s Rolando vs Cardona 2! After the biggest upset in the history of the NWA at NWA 74, former Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona is looking for redemption against Rolando Freeman in a NO DISQUALIFICATION match.