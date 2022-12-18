Video: Watch NWA USA (12/17/22) – S5E4

NWA aired a new episode of NWA USA via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA USA below.

Here is the promotional material:

“The pressure is on as we reach the end of the first round of the Champions Series! Which two teams will join Teams Tyrus and Great in the next round?

Team Pretty member La Rosa Negra makes her NWA debut against Team Rock N’ Roll member Taya Valkyrie!

Team Rebelión and Team Gold face off as polar opposites Joe Alonzo and Mercurio come to blows!

One-half of the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Ella Envy, representing Team Pretty as well as her partner and captain Kenzie Paige, faces “The Bionic Beast” Jennacide, representing Team Rock N’ Roll!

And finally, Team Rebelión and Team Gold clash one more time in this massive tag team main event: it’s Max The Impaler teaming with a debuting Ashley D’Amboise against the team of Natalia Markova and third member of Pretty Empowered: Roxy!

*lineup subject to change”