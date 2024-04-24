Video: Ricochet Advances To WWE Speed Championship Tournament Finals

The tournament to crown the first-ever WWE Speed Champion continued on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, the latest episode of WWE Speed on X premiered and featured the first of two semifinal matches in the ongoing WWE Speed Championship Tournament.

Ricochet defeated JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day in the semifinal tourney bout this afternoon, punching his ticket to the finals with a pin fall victory after connecting with his Destroyer finisher.

Bronson Reed or Johnny Gargano will be standing across the ring from Ricochet on 5/8 in a match to determine the inaugural WWE Speed Champion, as Reed vs. Gargano is scheduled in the other semifinal tourney bout next, which goes down on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

The first WWE Speed Championship finalist will be back in action before the tourney finals, as Ricochet is scheduled to join forces with Andrade and “Main Event” Jey Uso for a big six-man tag-team match against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, JD McDonagh and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest on next week’s special 2024 WWE Draft edition of Monday Night Raw.

WWE Speed on X airs every Wednesday at Noon Eastern Time.

