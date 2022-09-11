Video: Watch NWA USA (9/10/22) – S4E2

NWA aired a new episode of NWA USA via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA USA below.

Here is the promotional material for the show:

“Two NWA National Heavyweight Championship qualifying matches and an NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship match pack this week’s episode of NWA USA!

In our first qualifying match, the Miserably Faithful’s Judais attempts to make Mercurio make the ugly face and move one step closer to the National Title!

“The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers clashes with one half of the OGK Mike Bennett in our second qualifying match of the day!

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide looks to continue his hallmark reign as champion as he defends against Eric Jackson!

Plus, we’ll hear from NWA National Heavyweight Champion Cyon, Austin Idol, Kratos, Pope and in the season premiere of Stanley’s Drill, Jamie Stanley interviews “The Sinister Minister” Father James Mitchell!

*lineup subject to change”