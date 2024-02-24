Videos: Becky Lynch Wins Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024

“The Man” is heading to “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in a prime spot.

Becky Lynch emerged victorious in a super-entertaining Women’s Elimination Chamber match to open up the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event main card on Saturday in Australia.

Lynch last pinned Liv Morgan to earn the final elimination in a match that also featured Bianca Belair, Noami, Tiffany Stratton and Raquel Rodriguez.

With the win, “Big Time Becks” is heading to WrestleMania XL to challenge the winner of the Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax match later in today’s show for the WWE Women’s World Championship.