Viewership For Final WWE RAW of 2019, Kurt Angle Praises NXT Star

– This week’s WWE RAW, the final episode of 2019 and the decade, drew 2.437 million viewers. The viewership was up from last week’s taped show which drew 1.835 million viewers. Here were the hourly numbers.

2.525 million

2.464 million

2.328 million

– During a recent Facebook Q&A, Kurt Angle gave praise to injured NXT star Velveteen Dream:

“I haven’t seen much of his performances lately, but I know how talented he is. I’ve known him since 2013. He’s always had the talent to make it, and he will be very successful. VERY successful.”