Viktor of The Ascension Vents About How His Team Was Utilized In WWE

During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, former WWE star Viktor of The Ascension talked about his team’s run with the company:

“When we first came up we were Vince [McMahon]’s shiny new toys and I think we were tarnished in a month. So, it didn’t take too long. At the same time, we kept trying to prove ourselves over and over again with every opportunity that we were ever given. And it was funny because it would always feel like we would get a little traction on something or we’d kinda catch his eye again. And then he’d just forget about us the next week.”

“It certainly doesn’t make any sense why you would change somebody’s look when they’ve already established themselves as characters,” Vik explained. “Like that was the thing. NXT, I felt like for a lot of us, was like our evolution. You’d start out as fresh-faced whoever on NXT and you’d evolve into who you’d become. And so that way by the time you’re on the main roster you didn’t have to redo yourself. But then it seemed like everybody that they brought up at that time was just like, ‘We’re gonna completely redo you – the way you look and make you something different,’” Vik continued. “And you’re like, ‘Why the f*ck did I just spend five years working my ass off, chiseling myself into what I am now?’ I just couldn’t believe it.”