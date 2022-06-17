Vince McMahon Appearing on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Vince McMahon will make an appearance on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Mr. McMahon will appear on tonight’s SmackDown broadcast, which will be aired live from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Interestingly, they used the “Mr. McMahon” name for the appearance, which usually separates Vince’s character from the Chairman & CEO. Before Vince’s announcement today, it was claimed that he and Laurinaitis would be at tonight’s SmackDown and that the taping would be “business as usual.”

Vince has voluntarily stepped down as Chairman and CEO of WWE while the Board of Directors investigates allegations of misconduct against him and Senior Vice President of WWE Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. Vince will continue to work in the creative department. Stephanie McMahon has been named Interim CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors.

According to reports released on Wednesday, WWE’s Board of Directors is looking into McMahon’s “hidden $3 million payment” with a former WWE paralegal recruited in 2019. For his part, Laurinaitis is being investigated, and the Board is also looking into other cases involving former female employees.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

– Max Dupri reveals the first client of his Maximum Male Models agency

– Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin in a Last Laugh match (WWE has not provided details on this kind of match)

– Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Riddle

– Vince McMahon will appear amid Board of Directors investigation