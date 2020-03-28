Vince McMahon – WrestleMania 36 Rumor Killer, WWE’s False Advertising

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on the report that Vince McMahon was the only person that wanted Wrestlemania 36 to go on as scheduled:

I can only say this. While the majority of those I've talked with did not want Mania to take place the way it did, I know of different people who did agree with him. It was Vince's call of course, but the idea nobody agreed with him is false. https://t.co/RvhekLLCME — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) March 28, 2020

Meltzer also commented on WWE continuing to advertise matches for Wrestlemania 36 that reportedly did not take place when Wrestlemania was taped during the week: