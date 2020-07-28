Vince Russo Gives His Thoughts On Extreme Rules’ Eye For An Eye Match

During his recent podcast, former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo gave his thoughts on the Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio “Eye for an Eye” match at Extreme Rules:

“Rocky didn’t lose to Apollo in Rocky 2 okay? Rocky didn’t lose his second fight to Clubber Lang.”

“You always have to payoff…you gotta send the audience home happy. So with that being said, I’m reading some of the results [from Extreme Rules], first of all the babyface Rey Mysterio challenges Seth Rollins to an eye for an eye match. The babyface LOSES and gets his eye ripped out of his head. I’ve never heard of that. Not in my life!”

“Especially a guy like Rey Mysterio that’s been around forever. But the babyface challenges, and the baby face loses. So now bro? They do something where they show a fake eyeball for like one quarter of a second. And bro, on top of that? The heel is puking ringside realizing what he did.”

“I’m like bro, if I would have wrote this sh*t? Forget about it. I’m looking at this sh*t and I’m like ‘oh my god bro, the stuff that I get criticized for!? If my name was on this? That’s all you would have been in reading about. And again bro, keep in mind this is the great Vince McMahon! This is the great ‘filter.’”