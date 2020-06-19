Vince Russo Has Heated Words With Wrestling Reporter

Ryan Satin of WWE Backstage and ProWrestlingSheet.com has publicly called out Vince Russo over a video of Russo laughing at a joke regarding Satin’s girlfriend. Here is the video and some of the comments that were exchanged:

In what world was this joke not about her dad's death?! Billi wanted to make her sad because he dislikes us and it worked, as it made her cry even more than she already had. This crossed a line. Get out of here w/ that victim BS, Vince. Fuck Russo and anyone who works with him pic.twitter.com/iHr4ns1LCq — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 18, 2020

This is the literal definition of cyber bullying btw. Psychopathic behavior. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 18, 2020

.@ryansatin If you contact my son ONCE more-you're going 2 bring your SJW Game 2 a Level you may Regret. Have I ever messaged your GF? My knee-jerk reaction was 2 laugh at a joke. PERIOD. You're Going TOO FAR. Maybe it's time for YOUR bosses to know you're harassing my son. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) June 18, 2020

The fact that you want to play victim over this is sad. Billi has made my girlfriend cry multiple times now while mocking her father's death and you've been empowering him and your fanbase to continue with it. Was this not about her dad's death either, Mr. Christian values? pic.twitter.com/nO0APcX7jr — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 18, 2020

… but I'm the one going too far — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 18, 2020

Unfortunately, now @ryansatin is attacking my Faith. He's mocking my "Christian Beliefs". Again, I suggest you act according before Christian Groups start getting involved. I don't believe that's a road you want to go down. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) June 18, 2020