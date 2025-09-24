Vince Russo Says Stephanie Vaquer Wouldn’t Have Been Champion In His Era

Former WWE writer Vince Russo joined Dr. Chris Featherstone on Legion of Raw to discuss several topics, including Drew McIntyre’s loss to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestlePalooza for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Russo said, “I’m looking at this Wrestlepalooza and I’m like, ‘Okay, Cena gets destroyed by Brock. Great for Brock, what did that do for Cena?’ Then we get to the main, Cody over Drew. Great for Cody, what does that do [for Drew]? Just this obsession with clean finishes in fake wrestling matches. This is why, bro, nobody’s over. How many times are you going to beat Drew McIntyre until he means absolutely nothing, bro?”

On why Vaquer would never make it to the title level when he was working:

“You talk about Stephanie Vaquer, whatever her freaking name is. I just wrote a note about her. It’s just funny, bro, because depending on how far you got pushed or how far up the ladder you climbed, a big part of that is being able to cut a promo. That is non-existent today. I swear to God. The fact that the belt is on this woman and the way she delivers and cuts a promo. Like, there’s no way when I was working, she would have ever got to that level not having the ability to cut a promo.”

