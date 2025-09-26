Vince Russo Says Triple H Is “Not Qualified” To Run WWE Creative

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed various topics on an episode of Writing With Russo, including Triple H’s current role as WWE’s head of creative.

Russo said, “I could see him being an agent or producer. I could see him in that role, bro. I’ll go as far as to say—even if you wanted to let him and Shawn run NXT, because that really is developmental—even then, I’m fine with that. But the spot he’s in now? If he did not marry Stephanie, no way, no how would he ever be in that spot. Absolutely not.”

On not being qualified for the role:

“From a creative standpoint, he is not qualified at all. And what I’m talking about is basic fundamentals—basic babyface-heel fundamentals. He is not qualified when it comes to creative.”

On putting wrestlers in creative roles:

“There are great baseball players, football players, basketball players, hockey players. They don’t necessarily make great owners or great coaches. These guys were great players. But I am telling you… writing and formatting and directing a crew of creative writers has nothing to do with how many championships you won.”

On the creative holes in WWE’s product:

“All we have to look at is the product. And there are so many freaking holes creatively that I question every week, man—is this guy qualified for the job if he did not marry Stephanie? I think that’s a fair question.”

On who would have the job if Triple H didn’t:

“There’s no question if he never married Stephanie, that spot should be Shane McMahon’s. Without a shadow of a doubt, that should be Shane.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.