Wade Barrett Comments On A Possible Return To The Ring

During an appearance on the After The Bell podcast, WWE NXT announcer Wade Barrett commented on how he enjoys his current role but isn’t ruling out a return to the ring:

“It was always a career goal of mine from way back to be an announcer. I always thought I’d do it one day after I retired. I was lucky enough in 2008 under the tutelage of Dusty Rhodes, who was one of my mentors for Florida Championship Wrestling. I did the commentary for the FCW TV show, the developmental version of WWE back then. I always knew I wanted to be an announcer one day, fortunately this opportunity came up for me at the right time, got a call from Michael Cole, invited me along and it’s been a lot of fun ever since.”

“Hey, I’m all about the big paydays Mr. Joseph. It will not take much to remove me from the seat next to you and get back in the ring. I will say, very much enjoying my job with NXT but I have always made sure there’s at least a little bit left in the tank.”