Wade Barrett Critical Of Memorable Past Storyline In WWE

WWE wanted the NEXUS storyline to be authentic from top-to-bottom.

Wade Barrett knows this first-hand.

The WWE commentator recently spoke about how the company went too far in their attempts to make the NEXUS storyline feel genuine during a recent interview on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how WWE didn’t allow the NEXUS to use the locker rooms because in storyline they wouldn’t have had a locker room: “Genuinely, it was one of the dumbest things that I’ve experienced in my time in WWE. There was a person who was put in charge of us who is no longer with the company who decided that it would be appropriate for a faction of guys who were attacking the company to not be allowed in the locker room, which would absolutely make sense because in terms of Nexus, we were coming out of the crowd, we were perceived as outsiders who hadn’t earned contracts in WWE. So, it kind of made a bit of logical sense.”

On how regardless of the logical sense that it might have made, the move was frustrating and idiotic: “Why am I main eventing Survivor Series, why are we all main eventing SummerSlam, yet I’m not eligible to step in the locker room here? I’m gonna change in the hallway; dinner ladies and catering staff and cleaners are walking past while I’m putting my gear on. I’m like, ‘This is stupid. There’s no benefit to this. There’s no payoff to this whatsoever’.”

Check out the complete Wade Barrett interview from the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast by visiting Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingINC.com for transcribing the above quotes.