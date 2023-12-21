Warner Bros. Discovery In Talks With Paramount About The Possibility Of A Merger

Axios reports that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav was in talks with Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish this past Tuesday in New York City about the possibility of a merger between the companies.

It was also mentioned on the report that Zaslav spoke with Shari Redstone, who holds a controlling stake in Paramount Global through National Amusements Inc., as well regarding a potential amalgamation of the two companies.

Deadline reports that the discussions between both companies are in their early stages, with Variety also confirming that talks between the companies did happen.

Since 2019, Warner Bros. Discovery has partnered with AEW, and they have been airing the promotion’s weekly television shows on TNT and TBS.

AEW President Tony Khan revealed this past December 12th that he had a positive meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery following reports that WBD was bidding on the TV media rights for WWE’s Monday Night RAW.